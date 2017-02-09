CIA’s Pompeo’s will make his first foreign visit to Turkey

On February 9th CIA Director Mike Pompeo will visit Turkey in what will be his first visit abroad under the new U.S. Administration.

According to HDN’s Turkish presidential sources, the visit was decided during a 45 minute telephone conversation between U.S. President Donald Trump and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

However, Pompeo had made an interesting statement during the coup night on July 15th. He tweeted at Iranian FM Zarif by quoting Zarif’s earlier tweet congratulating Erdogan for overcoming coup attempt and called Erdogan’s Turkey “totalitarian Islamist dictatorships”.

It will be interesting to see how that meeting will go.