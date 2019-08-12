Cindy Crawford’s stunning daughter Kaia is in Greece (photos)

The beauty is not on one of the cosmopolitan Aegean islands

Cindy Crawford’s daughter Kaia Gerber is in Greece on holidays. But you would be mistaken to think she is on one of the more popular, cosmopolitan Aegean islands.

The 19-year-old beauty, who bears an uncanny resemblance to her mother, is reportedly enjoying the landscapes somewhere in the Peloponnese.

Kaia has already shared her first photos of her summer vacation in Greece and her online friends have responded with thousands of likes.

