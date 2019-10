The anarchists have set fire to garbage bins

Clashes between the police and anarchists are currently taking place outside the Economic University in downtown Athens.

According to information thus far, a group of anarchists has set fire to garbage bins in Patision street and rushed back into the Economic University.

The anti-riot police have used teargas and chemicals and remain outside the University.

Traffic in Patisiona has been cut off, which has caused a traffic jam on all the surrounding streets.