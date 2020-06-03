Clashes & molotov bombs outside the Athens US embassy (photos)

No arrests have been made so far

Clashes occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. outside the U.S. embassy in Athens on the sidelines of a protest rally regarding the assassination of George Floyd in the United States.

Protesters hurled stones, bottles and Molotov bombs at police outside the embassy, who responded with teargas grenades.

Protesters also set fire to trash cans.

Vasilissis Sofias Avenue and the metro stations “Evangelismos” and “Megaro Mousikis” are closed.

