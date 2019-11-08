Coach Rick Pitino in Greece to agree with national basketball team

The President of the Greek basketball federation revealed it in Thema Radio 104.6

American basketball coach Rick Pitino is in Greece, according to the President of the Greek Basketball Federation (EOK), George Vassilakopoulos.

Speaking earlier to Thema Radio 104.6, Mr. Vassilakopoulos said Pitino would be landing in Athens shortly to meet with him, adding that the former Panathinaikos coach would be taking the helm of the Greek national team in May next year.

“He’s coming in a little bit, he’ll be with us. We moved in secrecy and agreed with such a high-calibre coach,” said Vassilakopoulos.

When asked when Rick Pitino would take over, the President said that “In May, because he has obligations in America until then.”