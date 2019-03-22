Colombian government aircraft landed in Kavala and Heraklion

The report in Eleftheros Typos says that many aircraft have landed in Greece over the past 10 months

At least eight aircraft belonging to the government of Colombian President Maduro have landed on Greek soil over the past 10 months, according to reports by newspaper “Eleftheros Typos”.

The report claims that aircraft from the state petroleum services of Venezuela have not only landed at the Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport in Athens but also in the airports of Heraklion and Kavala, raising serious questions about how close a relationship the SYRIZA government has with the Maduro regime.

According to the report, two days before the landing in Athens of the aircraft with identification number YV-2486, which was carrying Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza on March 2, another aircraft of Venezuelan state oil service with the number YV 3360 landed at the airport of Heraklion, Crete.

In addition, a few days earlier, on February 13, the same aircraft had landed again in Heraklion.

According to the same information, on November 10, 2018, Maduro’s government aircraft landed at the airport of Kavala, coming from Morocco.