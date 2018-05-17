“Come & Take It”: Sexy woman’s gun-toting college graduation photo goes viral! (PHOTO)

Kent State University graduate Kaitlin Bennett’s gun-toting graduation photo has gone viral on social media, triggering an extraordinary number of leftists in the process.

The 22-year-old decided to pose in her graduation gown with her AR-10 long rifle slung on her back to make a statement about Kent State’s gun policy, which currently allows visitors to carry on campus but bars any students or staff from doing the same. The gun, when vertical, is almost the same height as Bennett, which adds that little something extra to get the Left even more worked up. Oh, and her graduation cap has a fine message, too: “COME AND TAKE IT.”

“Now that I graduated from [Kent State], I can finally arm myself on campus,” she captioned the photo on Twitter. “I should have been able to do so as a student- especially since 4 unarmed students were shot and killed by the government on this campus.”

Now that I graduated from @KentState, I can finally arm myself on campus. I should have been able to do so as a student- especially since 4 unarmed students were shot and killed by the government on this campus. #CampusCarryNow pic.twitter.com/a91fQH44cq — Kaitlin Marie (@KaitMarieox) May 13, 2018

The tweet generated over a thousand replies and has been “liked” nearly 10,000 times since being posted on Sunday.

“It’s a bad ass photo,” the graduate told WKYC 3.

“You see in the media a lot about college students and high school students being advocates for gun control,” she added. “But you don’t see a lot going viral about students who are pro-second amendment and pro-gun rights.”

Bennett has received a lot of support from fellow gun-rights supporters, but also experienced some Leftist Tolerance™, too. She’s received threatening messages from gun-control activists, ironically accusing her of advocating violence, such as the one screen-capped, below:

Gun control advocates are trying to call me violent for my graduation picture that promotes the right to self-defense, meanwhile I’m getting threatening messages like this in my inbox from these very same people. pic.twitter.com/VfpxPTZHI0 — Kaitlin Marie (@KaitMarieox) May 15, 2018

Another Twitterer scolded Bennett, “It’s because of you we have to fear for our lives.”

“Think shooting at the National Guard would have gone well for you?” posted another.

Others harassing Bennett deleted their posts when the grad quote-tweeted their messages with pointed responses.

Bennett said she’s “not nervous” over the threats. “I carry,” she noted.

Two days after the original post, Bennett doubled-down on the photo. “I have no apologies for my graduation photos. As a woman, I refuse to be a victim & the second amendment ensures that I don’t have to be,” she wrote, captioning another photo of herself with her gun and graduation cap.

I have no apologies for my graduation photos. As a woman, I refuse to be a victim & the second amendment ensures that I don’t have to be. pic.twitter.com/5CKmQobrMb — Kaitlin Marie (@KaitMarieox) May 15, 2018

The university has confirmed that the 22-year-old did not break any rules by carrying on campus, as she was officially no longer a student at the time of the photo.

Source: dailywire