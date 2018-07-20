Conde Nast Traveler: Greece among the 10 most beautiful countries in the world (VIDEO)

Prestigious and worldwide leading travel publication Condé Nast Traveller has presented the 10 most beautiful countries in the planet and it comes as no surprise that Greece has made it onto their exclusive list.

Joining Greece as the most desirable destinations are Croatia, Norway, Costa Rica, Philippines, Tanzania, South Africa, Chile, Morocco and Malaysia.

“You can hike past waterfalls and caves at this country’s national park. This country’s fjord is one of the most scenic places on Earth. This country’s 6,000+ islands offer exquisite panoramas. This country is home to more than 4 million wild animals while another country has more than 9,000 plant species and almost 300 species of mammals. The largest film studio in the world resides in this country,” Condé Nast Traveller noted about all of the nations listed.

“Each of Greece’s more than 6,000 islands and islets offer exquisite panoramas. Lay on the cliff-led beaches of Zakynthos or travel across the mountains of Epirus,” they commented specifically about Greece.

Enjoy the video featuring the 10 most Beautiful Countries in the World…

Source: tornosnews