Conde Nast Traveller: Milos perfect for October holidays

The site says it has some of the best beaches in Greece

Conde Nast Traveller site, one of the world’s most prestigious tourism sites, recommends the Greek island of Milos as one of the top destinations for the October holidays.

According to the article, the tourist guide chooses Milos as a suitable place to visit, pointing out that it has the best beaches of the Greek islands, as well as impressive accommodation.

