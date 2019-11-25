Congress to target Russian pipeline in defence bill

Roast pork neck with beans and peppers You will enjoy this recipe so much! Pork with beans? It's down-home, comfort food at it’s best.

Tortilla with caramelised onions Lunch or brunch with a bit of a challenge! Let's make a yummy, hearty tortilla with fresh, free range eggs, firm potatoes (not soft or floury) and caramelised onions. The challenging part is to flip it, so use a good non stick pan. Don't worry if you don't get it right the first time, it's […]

Fried cod with ginger – tomato sauce This dish is so simple and ready in less than an hour.

Pineapple, turmeric and coconut smoothie The ingredients in this smoothie are loaded with fiber and nutrients. It's the best way to start your day!