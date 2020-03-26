Coronavirus: 25 dead in Greece

A 64-year-old man & a 70-year-old are the latest victims of the deadly virus

The death toll has risen to 25 in our country from the coronavirus, as three people have died in just a few hours.

The 24th is a 64-year-old man from Damaskinia Kozani – one of the villages that have been put under full quarantine for several days. His 90-year-old father died a few days ago.

The 64-year-old man was hospitalized in a tube at AHEPA University General Hospital for 8-9 days.

According to Kastoria Deputy Mayor Dimitris Savvopoulos in the protothema.gr,”in the last five days, 14 people from the villages of Damaskinia and Dragassia have been sent in Thessaloniki at AHEPA and five more are expected by night”.

At the same time, Glyfada Mayor George Papanikolaou confirmed to SKAI TV that a 70-year-old had died at the Evangelismos Hospital.

His wife is also hospitalized with coronavirus but not in critical condition.

