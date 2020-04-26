Coronavirus briefing – 11 new cases announced

Eleven new 11 confirmed cases of the coronavirus were announced on Sunday by professor of Infectious Diseases, Sotiris Tsiodras during his daily briefing on the development of the Covid-19 virus spread in Greece.

The total number amounted to 2,517, with males making up 55% of those infected.

Of these, 578 (23%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1,181 (46.9%) are related to an already known case.

The number of patients currently intubated was 46 with an average age of 67 years. 13 (28.3%) are women and the rest are men. 89.1% have an underlying disease or are over 70 years old.

There were four more recorded deaths on Sunday, brining the total fatalities to 134 in total.

The average age of the dead was 74 years and 89.6% had an underlying disease or were over 70 years of age.