Coronavirus death toll in Greece reaches 46

The death toll from the coronavirus in Greece has reached 46, after a 79-year-old man from Eordaia passed away at the Bodosakeio Ptolemais Hospital at dawn, while two other victims, a 78-year-old man at Sotiria Hospital, and an 82-year-old woman at Evangelismos Hospital also died.

Despite the slow spread of the disease, as described by Health Ministry spokesman Sotiris Tsiodras yesterday, the virus has now hit, with greater or lesser intensity, 43 regional units of the country, with 18 still having zero cases recorded so far.

