Coronavirus Greece: 10 new confirmed cases, no new deaths

The Health Ministry’s coronavirus spokesman and infectious diseases professor Sotiris Tsiodras on Tuesday evening announced 10 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Greece in the last 24 hours and no new deaths.

The Covid-19 infections total in Greece stands at 2642. Some 598 cases were infected abroad and 1317 in Greece.

Fatalities stand at 146 since the start of the outbreak; 39 of them were women. Of the 146, a 93,2% had underlying health issues and/or their average age was 70 years or more. The average age of all the deceased was 75 years of age.

Some 35 patients are being treated in Intensive Care Units with an average age of 67 years and 8 of these are women. A 97% of ICU patients have underlying health issues and/or are over 70 years of age.

Another 81 people have so far been discharged from ICUs.

Some 83.750 Covid-19 diagnostic tests have been carried out in Greece since the start of the outbreak.

Source: amna