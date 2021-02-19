Coronavirus Greece: 1,424 new cases, 680 in Attica & 155 in Thessaloniki

In the last 24 hours, 23 patients died from the complications of the disease

An additional 1,424 new cases of coronavirus were announced by the Hellenic National Agency for Public Health, of which 2 were identified after checks at the country’s gates.

The total number of cases is 178,918 (daily change + 0.8%), of which 51.8% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 47 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1,921 are related to an already known case.

In the last 24 hours, 23 patients died from the complications of the disease, with the total number of victims of the pandemic at 6,272, while 95.7% had underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

A total of 325 patients are treated by intubation (67.4% men). Their median age is 70 years and 87.7% have underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.



In the last 24 hours, 247 patients with coronavirus were admitted to hospitals across the country (daily change -10.83%).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,270 patients have been discharged from the ICU.