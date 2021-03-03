Coronavirus Greece: 2,702 new cases, 431 intubated, 40 deaths

The admission of new Covid-19 patients to the hospitals of the territory is 394 (daily change +36.33%)

The Greek authorities announced today that the new laboratory confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours in our country are 2,702, of which 20 were identified after checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases is 197,279 (daily change +1.4%), of which 51.7% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 63 are considered related to travel from abroad and 2,419 are related to an already known case.

The new fatalities of patients with COVID-19 are 40, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 6,597 deaths have been recorded. 95.7% had underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 431 (70.1% men). Their median age is 68 years, while 84.9% have underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,376 patients have been discharged from the ICU. The admission of new Covid-19 patients to the hospitals of the territory is 394 (daily change +36.33%).