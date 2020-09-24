Coronavirus Greece: 342 new cases & 9 fatalities

The Greek competent authorities announced today 342 new cases of coronavirus in the country, of which 24 are associated with known outbreaks and 30 were detected following checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases in Greece is 16.627, of which 55,7% are men.

The cases related to travel from abroad are 2.726 (16,4%) and 6.915 (41,6%) are related to an already known case.