Coronavirus Greece – 55 new cases recorded

The National Public Health Organisation (EODY) announced 55 new cases of coronavirus in Greece on Wednesday. Of the total number of cases, 50 are located in Xanthi and Rodopi in northeastern Greece. More specifically, 43 cases were found in the municipality of Myki in Xanthi – of which 36 in the village of Echinos – one case in Xanthi, another 6 in Rodopi (three in the settlement of Agiasmos in the municipality of Iasmos and another 3 in Komotini.

Since yesterday, local lockdown measures have been imposed in the municipality of Iasmos, Rodopi, and especially in the settlement of Agiasmos, which has about two hundred inhabitants, where 5 cases have been detected. The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is 3,203, of which 55.2% are men.

There are 11 patients being treated intubated. Their median age is 69 years. 4 (36.4%) are women and the rest are men. 72.7% have an underlying disease or are over 70 years old. 117 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

There are 2 more recorded deaths and 187 deaths in total in the country. 57 (30.5%) women and the rest men. The median age of the fatalities was 76 years and 95.7% had some underlying disease and / or age 70 and over.