Coronavirus Greece: 639 new cases, 62 fatalities

The Greek authorities announced today 639 new cases of coronavirus in the country, of which 15 were detected after checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases is 12.5173, of which 52,6% are men, 5.126 (4,1%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 35.741 (28,6%) are related to an already known case.

A total of 558 patients are intubated. Their median age is 66 years, 166 (29,7%) are women and the rest are men, while 77,2% of the intubated patients have an underlying condition or are aged 70 years and older.

732 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

There were 62 more recorded fatalities and 3.687 deaths in total in the country, 1.475 (40,0%) women and the rest men. Their median age was 79 years and 95,7% had an underlying condition and/or age 70 years and over.

