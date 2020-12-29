Coronavirus Greece: At 1047 cases, 458 intubated & 58 dead

877 patients have been discharged from the ICU

The Greek authorities announced today 1047 new cases of coronavirus in the country, 16 of which were detected following checks at the country’s gates.

The total number of cases is 136.976, of which 52,3% are men, 5.380 (3,9%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 40.566 (29,6%) are related to an already known case.

A total of 458 patients are being treated by intubation. Their median age is 67 years, 140 (30,6%) are women and the rest are men while 80,1% of intubated patients have an underlying disease or are 70 years of age or older.

877 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

Finally, we have 58 more recorded fatalities and 4.730 in total in the country, 1.923 (40,7%) women and the rest men. Their median age was 79 years and 95,5% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.

