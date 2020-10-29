Coronavirus Greece: At 1.211 new cases, 335 in Attica & 275 in Thessaloniki

The Greek authorities announced today 1.211 new cases of coronavirus in the country, 47 of which are associated with known outbreaks.

The total number of cases is 35.510, of which 55,2% are men.

4.043 (11,4%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 12.843 (36,2%) are related to an already known case.

A total of 114 patients are intubated. Their median age is 65 years, 34 (29,8%) are women and the rest are men while 91,2% of intubated patients have an underlying condition or are 70 years of age or older.

284 patients have been discharged from the ICU.