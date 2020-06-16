Coronavirus Greece – One death, 15 new cases

Fifteen new cases of coronavirus were recorded in Greece on Tuesday as the the National Public Health Organisation (EODY) announced, bringing the total number to 3,148, 55.1% of which are men. One death from the virus was reported.

698 (22.2%) cases are related to travel from abroad and 1786 (56.7%) are related to an already known case.

There are 12 patients being treated intubated. Their median age is 71 years. 4 (33.3%) are women and the rest are men. 75.0% have an underlying disease or are over 70 years old. 117 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

