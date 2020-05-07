Coronavirus Greece: One new fatality, 15 new Covid-19 cases

A total of 33 patients are being treated in Intensive Care Units with an average age of 67 years

The Health Ministry’s coronavirus spokesman and infectious diseases professor Sotiris Tsiodras on Thursday evening announced 15 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Greece in the last 24 hours and one new death.

The Covid-19 infections total in Greece stands at 2.678. Some 603 cases were infected abroad and 1.340 in Greece.

Fatalities stand at 148 since the start of the outbreak; 40 of them were women. Of the 148, a 93.2 pct had underlying health issues and/or their average age was 70 years or more. The average age of all the deceased was 75 years of age.

Some 33 patients are being treated in Intensive Care Units with an average age of 67 years and 8 of these are women. A 97 pct of ICU patients have underlying health issues and/or are over 70 years of age.

Another 85 people have so far been discharged from ICUs.

Some 90.043 Covid-19 diagnostic tests have been carried out in Greece since the start of the outbreak.

Source: amna