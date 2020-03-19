Coronavirus Greece: Sixth dead from the virus

The patient was a 70-year-old male from Kastoria, being the third dead from the coronavirus in the area

The dead from the coronavirus outbreak in Greece are now six, as one more patient died on Thursday morning.

According to the latest report announced by the head of the Ministry of Health’s Specialist Committee Sotiris Tsiodras, 31 new confirmed cases have been recorded in Greece, bringing the total number of patients with coronavirus to 418 in the last 23 days of the pandemic.

Of these, 6.5%, that is, 64 individuals, are reported as patients with an undetermined source of transmission.

Last Sunday, the patients without a known source of transmission were 44 and had doubled in the previous three days, from 22 to 44. Now it seems that the increase of these cases with geometric progress has been halted, but is still significantly high, 20 new cases in three days, which raises concern nonetheless.

