Coronavirus Greece – Ten new cases

Ten new cases of the SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in Greece professor of Infectious Diseases, Sotiris Tsiodras announced with the total number reaching 2,770.

24 patients are being treated in ICUs, with their average age being 71 years. Of the intubated patients, ten are women and the rest are men, while 96% have an underlying disease or age 70 or older.

Of the the fatalities, 41 or 26.3% were women and the rest were men. Their average age is 75 years, while 93.6% of victims had an underlying disease or age 70 and over.

In addition, 90 patients have been discharged from the ICU, while, as the spokesman of the Ministry of Health pointed out, so far more than 116,233 clinical samples have been tested in the country.