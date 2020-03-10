Coronavirus: Swingers’ party in Crete canceled

A total of 400 to 500 people come to Crete for their “meeting” every year

There is concern in the hotel industry about the state of the economy as the coronavirus in our country spreads.

“We have an overwhelming halt to the flow of new bookings. It was bad in our previous communication, now, unfortunately, it has become worse. The cancellations also started for the coming season and we have had cancellations for the first two months so far”, stated Michalis Vlatakis, President of Tourist and Travel Agencies in Crete, speaking to Mega Channel.

“To give a lighter tone to this depressing situation, the swingers gathering that has been taking place on early May in Crete in recent years, who were 400-500 people, has been canceled”, he said.