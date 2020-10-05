Coronavirus: There will be no parades on October 28th National Day

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: October 5, 2020

The decision was made by the Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis due to the coronavirus epidemic

The decision of the Greek government not to hold the student and military parades on the occasion of the National Day of October 28th was announced by Stelios Petsas during today’s briefing.
As he said, the decision was made by the Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis due to the coronavirus epidemic.

At the same time, Mr. Petsas said, after a relevant question, that the measure of compulsory use of a mask outdoors is not being considered at the moment.

As the government spokesman put it, “the picture we have [of the pandemic] is stabilization and not an exponential increase in cases, as was initially estimated”.

Mr. Petsas also presented data that show that Greece is still doing better than countries with similar populations such as Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal both in terms of the number of victims and the number of cases.

