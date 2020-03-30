Coronavirus: Third casualty today, the 42nd for Greece

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: March 30, 2020

Seven other people had died in Greece on Sunday

One more coronavirus patient has died today, the 42nd in total in Greece.

The 58-year-old man who was hospitalized at Papanikolaou Hospital in Thessaloniki with underlying conditions.

Earlier in the morning, another 65-year-old from Xanthi again with an underlying conditions and a 56-year-old man from Kastoria had lost the battle with the coronavirus.

The 56-year-old was hospitalized for a week at the Hippocratio Hospital in Thessaloniki.

Seven other people had died in Greece on Sunday, the latest being a 76-year-old man from Lesvos who was admitted to hospital last Thursday at noon with serious underlying conditions.

