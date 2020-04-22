Coronavirus: Which countries appear to be hitting or passing their peak in coronavirus deaths?

The trends were discovered in an analysis of data compiled by European Center for Disease Prevention and Control

Coronavirus deaths in many of the hardest-hit Western countries appear to be plateauing, and even falling in some cases.

It must be noted that reporting methods differ between countries, many do not reflect the overall death toll and caution must be taken when comparing countries. But the numbers – which are based on seven-day averages – nevertheless reveal interesting trajectories.

UK

There are signs the death rate in the UK is starting to plateau, after it recorded the smallest increase in nearly two weeks. Britain is one of five countries that has recorded more than 10,000 coronavirus-linked deaths. Health authorities say the UK is still in the middle of its outbreak.

Italy

Italy is beginning to see a glimmer of hope after being the first European country to be badly hit by the pandemic. Its daily death rate has started to fall over the past two weeks – steepening in recent days – and is now at half of what it was at the peak of the country’s crisis. It has recorded the second-highest death toll in the world at more than 23,600.

Spain

Coronavirus-related deaths in Spain are also trending downwards. The country reported 399 coronavirus deaths in a day on Monday, which was 11 less than Sunday. It has so far recorded more than 20,000 confirmed deaths.

