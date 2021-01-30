Coronovirus Greece: 795 new cases, 15 deaths

Greece announced today 795 new cases of the COVID-19, of which 4 were identified after checks at the country’s gates.

The total number of cases is 156,473, of which 52% are men. During the tracking, it was found that 5,936 (3.8%) are considered related to travel from abroad and 48,939 (63.8%) are related to an already known case.

A total of 257 people are treated by intubation. Their median age is 69 years; 185 (72.0%) are men while 86.8% of the intubated patients have an underlying disease or are aged 70 years and older.

1,106 patients have been discharged from the ICU since the beginning of the pandemic.

There were 15 new deaths recorded from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 5,779 in the country, of which 3,397 (58.8%) are men. Their median age was 79 years and 95.5% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.