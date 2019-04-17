Costa Navarino Iron Man 70.3 a great success (photos)

More than 4,500 athletes, escorts, spectators and volunteers gathered at Messinia in the Peloponnese for the first ever Iron Man 70.3 challenge.

The event, which stood out for its exceptional organisation, combined top hospitality and the natural beauty of the Peloponnese, giving all those involved a unique experience.

The 1,500 athletes, who came from 61 countries from around the world, tested their endurance at the 1.9 km swimming, 90 km bicycle and 21 km running.

Juliana Villasante from Mexico and Ernesto Espinoza from Costa Rica were crowned winners of the first IRONMAN 70.3 Greece, Costa Navarino.

The presence of Greek athletes was also noteworthy as Grigoris Souvatzoglou and Dimitris Lekkos won second and third place, respectively, in the overall category. Similarly, Jenny Boulmeti also stood out, finishing second in the female category.