Court bans woman from singing after complaints she sounded like a “screeching cat”!

A court in the UK ordered a woman to stop singing in her flat after neighbours claimed her singing was causing them distress.

Tenants of a block in the UK’s Norwich complained Heather Webb’s singing was so distressing to neighbours it received a Criminal Behaviour Order by the local Magistrate’s Court.

“After a flood of complaints, Webb was handed a 24-month Criminal Behaviour Order on December 5th last year, banning her from singing loudly in her ground-floor flat,” reports UK Metro.

But it seems Webb couldn’t help herself. She breached the order three times in January and February, which resulted in a court case this week.

Webb didn’t appear in court, and was found guilty of breaching the Criminal Behaviour Order despite explaining to police she tried to minimise the impact by shutting all her windows.

Now, a no-bail warrant has been issued for her arrest.

Her singing has been described by neighbours as a “drowning cat,” “erratic Opera singing” and “screeching and screaming,” with Webb able to belt out her vocals for hours at a time, and sometimes as early as 8:30am.