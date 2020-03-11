COVID-19: Cases & Recoveries (infographic)

When looking at the number of active COVID-19 cases around the world, it’s also important to mention the number of confirmed recoveries. China’s drastic measures to contain the coronavirus appear to be having an impact and on March 10, it reported 40 new cases, the lowest since it started releasing figures. At some points in February, it was reporting 4,000 new cases per day.

Also read:

Chinese grandmother, 103, recovers from coronavirus after being treated for less than a week

Coronavirus Greece: Special purpose leaves with for working parents

Coronavirus: Swingers’ party in Crete canceled

While the virus continues to spread elsewhere with at least 38,000 confirmed cases outside China, recoveries are also rising steadily. As of March 11, 2020, there were 119,000 COVID-19 cases and just under 66,000 recoveries, the vast majority of them in China. That’s according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University.

source statista

You will find more infographics at Statista