Covid-19 Greece – 267 new cases reported on Saturday

Greece announced on Saturday 267 new cases of the new coronavirus in the country, of which 22 are associated with known outbreaks and 25 were detected following checks at the country’s borders. The total number of cases is 19,613, of which 55,8% are men.

3,019 (15.4%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 8,025 (40.9%) are related to an already known case.

79 patients are being treated by intubation. Their median age is 69 ετών with 24 (30.4%) being women and the rest men, while 86.1% of the intubated patients have an underlying condition or are aged 70 years and older. 219 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

Finally, we have 7 more recorded deaths and a total of 405 deaths in the country. 152 (37.5%) women and the rest men. Their median is 78 years and 96.3% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.

