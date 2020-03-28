COVID-19: The Football Leagues With the Most Unfinished Business (infographic)

Since the coronavirus outbreak took hold in Europe, professional sport has ground to a halt with all major competitions either postponed or cancelled completely. In football, the ‘big five’ leagues have been put on hold until 2 April at the earliest, leaving a whole load of sporting questions unanswered. Will Liverpool finish the job and claim their first top flight title in 30 years? Who will win the duel between the Spanish superpowers Barcelona and Real Madrid? At the other end of the tables, the fate of the continent’s relegation battles is still in the balance, while the coveted European competition places are also still being fought over.

In this infographic we compare the number of matches still to be played in Europe’s major leagues, with the most unfinished business currently in coronavirus-hit Italy’s Serie A. Before it can be decided whether Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus can make it over the finish line there need to a total of 124 matches played, representing 33 percent of all matches in the 2019-20 season.

