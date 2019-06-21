Crete in TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards “Golden Five” (photos)

The island of Crete was included in TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards “Golden Five” as the most popular destinations worldwide once again, confirming its reputation as a “solid” attraction for tourists.

The Travelers’ Choice Awards of the popular travel platform are awarded on the basis of an algorithm that analyses the millions of reviews and ratings for hotels, restaurants, and attractions submitted by TripAdvisor users in one year.

“Crete, the largest of the Greek islands, is a paradise for tourists seeking sun, beautiful beaches and culture,” says TripAdvisor in the accompanying text of the list.

Making special reference to Chania, Agios Nikolaos, and Elafonissi, TripAdvisor describes Crete as the perfect location for relaxing and enjoyable walks, with plenty of sights and activities.

In this year’s list of the world’s best destinations, London was ranked first, with Paris occupying second place, followed by Rome in 3rd and Crete in the fourth spot. Bali wrapped up the top 5.

London



Paris



Rome



Crete



Bali



Phuket



Barcelona



Constantinople



Marrakech



Dubai

