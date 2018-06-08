CrossFit spokesman fired for calling LGBTQ Pride a “Sin”

America today has devolved into a land where expressing one’s thoughts about sexual morality while off-the-clock gets one fired.

The popular gym CrossFit gave an employee the pink slip for tweeting his support of another gym canceling an LGBTQ Pride event, citing the event as a “sin” according to Christian, Jewish, Catholic, and Muslim beliefs. From Buzzfeed:

Russell Berger was the mega-successful fitness company’s chief knowledge officer, often de facto spokesperson, and a co-author of the Russells, a blog about scientific misconduct that he maintained with colleague Russell Greene. But Berger got into hot water Wednesday afternoon when he tweeted about a CrossFit gym in Indianapolis, Indiana, where owners canceled a workout in honor of Pride Month. Many of the coaches and employees quit in protest, according to WTTV TV in Indianapolis. On Wednesday, the gym posted notices that it was shutting down.

“As someone who personally believes celebrating ‘pride’ is a sin, I’d like to personally encourage #CrossFitInfiltrate for standing by their convictions and refusing to host an @indypride workout,” Berger wrote on his personal account. “The intolerance of the LGBTQ ideology toward any alternative views is mind-blowing.”

Looks like @CrossFit‘s @BergerRussell deleted that tweet so here’s a screenshot icymi pic.twitter.com/1I2sya7ACO — Gaycey Musgayves (@ChrisDStedman) June 6, 2018

First, CrossFit announced that Berger had been placed on unpaid leave of absence. On Wednesday, the gym announced on Twitter that he had been fired.

“The statements made today by Russell Berger do not reflect the views of CrossFit Inc.,” the company said. “For this reason, his employment with CrossFit has been terminated.”

Berger had also said, “The tactics of some in the LGBTQ movement toward dissent is an existential threat to freedom of expression.”

When leftist trolls threw a hissy fit, Berger said, “Thankfully I work for a company that tolerates disagreement. I have homosexual coworkers who I love and respect, and as far as I am aware, they aren’t demanding I be punished for my views.”

CrossFit apparently does not honor disagreement and chose to oust Berger for his religious beliefs. The decision came after an outpouring of hatred from leftists on social media calling for Berger’s head.

CrossFit founder and CEO Greg Glassman referred to Berger as a “zealot” in an interview with Buzzfeed News.

“He needs to take a big dose of ‘shut the fuck up’ and hide out for awhile. It’s sad,” Glassman said in an interview. “We do so much good work with such pure hearts — to have some zealot in his off-time do something this stupid, we’re all upset. The whole company is upset. This changes his standing with us. What that looks like, I don’t know. It’s so unfortunate.”

Source: dailywire