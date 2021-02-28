Crowd in Thessaloniki protests against Covid-19 lockdown (videos)

There were about 500 people

Around 500 people marched in Thessaloniki protesting against the Covid-19 lockdown measures.

The protesters gathered at the White Tower, while many wearing “Anonymous” masks, holding Greek flags, chanted the national anthem, holding placards that read “No to toxic vaccines. We are not guinea pigs.”

Some of the demonstrators lit a smoke torch and shouted slogans against the Deputy Minister of Civil Protection, Nikos Hardalias.

The police appealed to those gathered to adhere to the social-distancing regulations.