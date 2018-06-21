Crucial Eurogroup meeting underway

The crucial Eurogroup meeting that will determine the Greek debt and the post-programme surveillance until 2022 has commenced in Luxembourg. After the Eurogroup Finance Ministers’ working dinner at Schengen Castle in Luxembourg, the government is ready to accept a tough surveillance framework tonight until 2022 in exchange for a limited debt relief that will include the extension of the EFSF loans to a maximum of 10 years, instead of 15, which was the margin of the Eurogroup decision of June 2017.