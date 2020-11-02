Curvaceous Kim exits the sea (video)

She is enjoying her birthday in Tahiti

Kim Kardashian turned 40 last week and her birthday on a private island in Tahiti, may have sparked outrage on Twitter, as it took place amid the new coronavirus pandemic, but that did not seem to deter her at all.

The famous TV personality and businessman posted more of her time on Instagram. The hot celebrity shared a slow-motion video exiting the turquoise waters, wearing a tiny “hot” neon green bikini.

Her barely-there bikini proves once again that despite the fact that she is officially a quadragenarian her curvaceous figure has remained unchanged.

This video from her birthday trip garnered more than 5 million likes.