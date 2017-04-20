Cypriot President to meet with northern Cypriot leader Akinci

The President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Anastasiades will meet with the leader of the northern Cypriot community Mustafa Akinci on Thursday afternoon at the Lefkosia airport. The issue on the agenda of talks are expected to include the EU, governance and the economy. Two men are meeting in the framework of negotiations for the resolution of the Cypriot problem. It is the second meeting between the two after two months, following the departure of Mr. Akinci from the table of negotiation. Andreas Mavroyiannis and Ozdil Nami met yesterday, while members of the two negotiating teams took part in a meeting to iron out issues of coordination. Mr. Anastasiades expressed hope that the new round of talks would bring both sides to a point of convergence for the solution of the Cypriot problem.