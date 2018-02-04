Cyprus elections: Nikos Anastasiades vs Stavros Malas in the second round

In the first round of last Sunday, Nikos Anastasiades secured 35.51% of the votes, while Stavros Malas (30.24%) with the abstention stood at 28.1%

The President, Nikos Anastasiades, supported by DISY, and Stavros Malas, supported by AKEL, are currently in the second round of the presidential elections, from which the new President of the Republic of Cyprus will emerge for the next five years.

The two candidates also met in 2013. At that time Nikos Anastasiades received 57.48% of the vote and Stavros Malas was 42.52%. In the first round of last Sunday, Nikos Anastasiades secured 35.51% of the votes, while Stavros Malas (30.24%) with the abstention stood at 28.1%.

The doors of the polling stations opened at 7 am and with a break between 12:00 and 13:00 they will close at 18:00. Voting time in foreign polling stations has been adjusted so that the ballots close at the same time.