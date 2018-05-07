Cyprus-Greece-Israel summit to take place on Tuesday in Nicosia

Bilateral agreements & MoUs will be signed between Cyprus & Israel as well

A trilateral Cyprus-Greece-Israel Summit will be taking place in Nicosia on Tuesday morning, with the participation of President of the Republic of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

On Netanyahu’s arrival at the Presidential Palace, there will be an official welcoming ceremony, followed by a bilateral meeting between the delegations of Cyprus and Israel, and the signing of bilateral agreements and MoU between Cyprus and Israel.

Tripras’ arrival will be followed by an official welcoming ceremony, a tête-á-tête with President Nicos Anastasiades, and a bilateral meeting between the delegations of Cyprus and Greece.

