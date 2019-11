The exercise is taking place within Nicosia FIR and in a large area of the territory of the Republic of Cyprus

The armed forces of the Republic of Cyprus and the State of Israel conduct the “Onisilos Gedeon 2019” exercise, from November 18 to 20, in the framework of their annual military cooperation program, Cyprus’ Ministry of Defence announced on Monday.

The exercise is taking place within Nicosia FIR and in a large area of the territory of the Republic of Cyprus, using equipment and aircraft of the National Guard and the Israeli Defence Forces, the announcement concludes.

Source: CNA