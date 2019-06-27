Dalai Lama: “Europe could become Muslim or African if migrants are not returned to their countries”

“The aim is that they should eventually be able to return to rebuild their own countries. That has been my view right from the beginning”

The Dalai Lama has claimed that Europe could become ‘Muslim or African’ if refugees who have been taken in are not then sent back to their home countries.

The Buddhist spiritual leader, who has been living as a refugee in India since fleeing Tibet in 1959, said only a ‘limited number’ of migrants should be allowed to remain.

During an interview with the BBC, the Dalai Lama added that refugees who have fled to Europe should be given skills before being returned.

He said Europe was under an obligation to take in those who needed help, but ultimately they should be returned to their homelands.

The 83-year-old said: ‘European countries should take these refugees and give them education and training, and the aim is – return to their own land with certain skills.’