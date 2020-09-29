Dallas Maverick’s Mark Cuban trying to help former-NBA star Delonte West get back on his feet

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban reportedly met up with former NBA guard Delonte West at a gas station in Texas on Monday in hopes of helping West get back on his feet, TMZ Sports reported.

Cuban, after talking with West’s family, reportedly picked West up and checked him into the hotel. There, TMZ Sports is reporting that the group is looking toward options such as rehab.

In recent months West, who played for Cuban the Mavericks in 2011-12 has been seen in viral videos that show the former NBA player out on the streets asking for money as he has fallen on tough times.

TMZ Sports reported that Cuban has been trying to get into contact with West, and Monday was the first time he agreed to reconnect.

West was also a member of the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers and Seattle SuperSonics during his NBA career. He last played for the NBA G League Texas Legends in 2015. Prior to his professional career, West shined at Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Greenbelt, Maryland.

It has also been reported that Doc Rivers, who coached West during his time with the Celtics, and Jameer Nelson have reached out to West and offered to help the former player.

