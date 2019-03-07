Prosecutors say the state apparatus was in complete shambles during Mati fire

Some actors during the disaster did not even know a fire had broken out

Shocking details are coming to light in the prosecutor’s order regarding the causes that led to a devastating fire in Mati, Attica on July 23 which resulted in 100 deaths.

The prosecutor’s investigations exposed the total lack of coordination between state services responsible for dealing with the emergency and the task of extinguishing the flames and reducing citizens in one of Greece’s largest catastrophes ever.

Describing the situation during the efforts by the competent services to respond to the unfolding disaster, prosecutors present the state apparatus as being in shambles and total confusion, as they appeared to be lacking any coordination whatsoever during the crucial hours. They express clear doubts as to whether the “central coordinating organ” knew where the fire was spreading, or even if there was a fire.

The prosecutors include a damning excerpt from a dialogue of a transcript between a Fire Department officer and a 199 (911) emergency response officer, which revealed neither was informed as to who was in charge of the ground and air forces, the location of the fire, where it had spread and other details showing their lack of knowledge and incompetence.