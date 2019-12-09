Dancer in India shot in the face for pausing her performance at a wedding (warning: graphic footage)

The culprit has been identified and is at large

An Indian dancer has been hospitalised after being shot in the face because she stopped performing at a wedding.

In a video of the incident, the woman is seen dancing on a stage. She pauses, a gunshot is heard, and the woman falls down while holding her face.

Police said that they have identified the shooter in the video, who is on the run.

The incident happened during a wedding celebration on 1 December in a village in Uttar Pradesh state.

However, it only came to light days later, after the video was widely shared on messaging platforms.

source bbc