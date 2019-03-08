Defending yourself against a home invader is now a criminal offense in Canada

Defending yourself against home invaders is now a criminal offense in Canada. A 23-year-old man was charged with second degree murder after fatally wounding one of three invaders that overtook his home.

On a cold night in Weyburn, Saskatchewan Canada, three masked men broke into the home of Keegan Muxlow. Armed with a shotgun and knife, the three home invaders took the lone man by surprise, threatening his life.

In fear for his life, Muxlow brandished his .22LR caliber rifle and fired several shots. One of the shots struck 18-year-old burglar Nathan Hutt. The three home invaders fled as Muxlow stood his ground. Around 9PM, Muxlow called the police to report the break-in and the shooting.

After arriving, the police got a call fifteen minutes later from Weyburn General Hospital. The hospital was treating two patients who were suffering from a gunshot wound and various stab wounds. The first suspect, Nathan Hutt, passed away from the gunshot wound around midnight. The second subject, 23-year-old Dominick Hawkes, was stabilized. The third subject, not injured, didn’t turn up until the next morning.

Police are charging the surviving intruders, Hawkes and McLeod, with breaking and entering, assault, wearing a disguise during the commission of an offense, cocaine use, possession of a weapon for the purpose of committing an offense, and possession of a firearm without a valid license.

Self defense is a criminal act in Canada

Home invasions happen in a blink. One moment you could be checking your phone…the next moment you could be faced with a life and death situation. Keegan Muxlow not only had to live through a traumatic burglary, but he will also have to live with the mental imagery of the break in, and the emotions that come with taking someone’s life in self defense.

