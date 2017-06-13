Deficient education system costs Greeks 25 billion euros a year

The flawed education system was costsing Greeks an estimated 25 billion euros annually, according to data presented by university professor Theodosis Tasios during an event organised by a group called “Radical European Reform and Reconstruction” under the theme “Education as a core stake for the country’s reconstruction”. The event, held at the National Hellenic Research Foundation was attended by teachers, educators and parents focused on ways to decrease this loss via talks between the Greek political system and society. Professor Aggelos Syrigos criticised the draft bill on higher education, labeling the approach superficial. He stressed that the current policies were focused too much on “producing good people”, neglecting the link between tertiary education and the job market and the professional prospects of graduates.